Hall with the 1968 Pontiac Beaumont Convertible. (Photo by Tanner Wallace-Scribner, My Cariboo Now)

The Habitat for Humanity Kamloops branches 2nd Annual Classic Car Raffle made its way through the Cariboo.

The raffle, which sees people buy tickets for $25 in hopes of winning a car, which this year is a 1968 Pontiac Beaumont Convertible, while also raising money was in Williams Lake and Quesnel.

The proceeds from this year’s raffle will go towards building residences in Salmon Arm and Enderby. In Salmon Arm, the money will go towards a senior residence with commercial on the main floor and 20 units on the upper floors. The money will also be raised for the same building model building in Enderby but closer to 60 units for veterans and seniors.

Mike Hall, Rust Bros Restorations owner who restored this year’s classic car, said that this year’s car is valued at $100,000.

“The vehicle we built for them this year is one of 47 327 Beaumont ragtops made in 1968; it’s a very rare car, Canadian only,” he said. “It’s basically brand new.”

Hall added that it’s great to see support from communities all over B.C.

“Habitat does a lot of good work in communities,” he said. “It’s a good charity, and we are just happy we can help out anyway which way can.”

The draw for the winner of the car will be held on CFJC Midday Show on Dec 16th at 12:15 p.m.