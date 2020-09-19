Northern Health has announced on its website an exposure event on either September 10th or 11th.

Suzanne Bolin, the Principal at Quesnel Junior School, shared the following on Facebook…

To the Quesnel Junior School parents, guardians and school community:

Northern Health has made us aware that a member of our school community at QJS has tested positive for COVID-19.

We are working with Northern Health and are in close communication with the Medical Health Officer.

“The safety and well-being of our students, families and staff remains our highest priority. Please be reassured that our school will continue to implement the strict protocols and procedures we have in place so that students can continue to attend school as safely as possible.”

Bolin goes on to direct questions to Northern Health and asks for patience.

Northern Health has a specific notification process on its website.

If a student or teacher receives a confirmed positive COVID-19 test result, Public Health follows a rigorous protocol:

Contact tracing is initiated to determine how the individual was infected and who they were in close contact with.

We identify and notify close contacts who may be at an increased risk, and advise them to self-isolate and monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Only Public Health can determine who is a close contact. Learning groups, friends or other connections may not be determined to be a close contact.

Public Health staff works closely with the school and school district throughout the case and contact management process to maintain close communication with the school community.

If your child’s school receives a notification of exposure:

A notification does not mean your child has been exposed to COVID-19.

If you do not receive a phone call or letter from Public Health, your child should continue to attend school. You can monitor your child for COVID-19 symptoms daily using the BC COVID-19 Health Assessment Tool.

For more information and resources regarding COVID-19, visit our Coronavirus Information (COVID-19) page or B.C.’s Back to School Plan

If your child’s school has been notified of an exposure, no action is required unless you are contacted by Public Health or are otherwise directed by school officials.

Public Health will contact you directly in case of any school exposure involving your child.