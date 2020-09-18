Three more people had died due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as health officials have announced another 139 cases.

Of the new cases announced Friday, three are in the Interior Health Region, with three in the Northern Health Region.

There have now been 492 cases in Interior Health and 244 in Northern Health.

There is now a record of 1,803 active cases across the province. A total of 59 people are in hospital, including 20 in intensive care.

Another 3,075 people are under active public health monitoring due to potential exposure to the virus.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement that the recent high case counts the province is seeing are due to activity on the Labour Day long weekend.