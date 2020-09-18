UPDATE – Collision delays traffic at Oliver Street and Mackenzie Avenue intersection
A look at the two-vehicle collision. (Photo by Tanner Wallace-Scribner, My Cariboo Now, staff)
UPDATE: Traffic is back to normal following the collision earlier today at the intersection of Oliver Street and Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake has delayed traffic.
A logging truck and a small car collided at the intersection sometime this afternoon.
Emergency Services attended the scene, and no serious injuries are believed to have happened at this time.