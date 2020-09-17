The City of Williams Lake will be saving some money this year as they replace their ageing GPS system.

The City was originally set to purchase and replace parts of the system this year and next year but will save money by purchasing the system as a bundle this year.

The 2020 budget included $10,000 set to replace just one component of the system. To replace the rest of the system, it would cost an additional $20,000 for over $37,000.

If the system is purchased all at one time, the City will only pay over $32,000, a savings of $5,000.

The City’s GPS survey equipment is for many tasks. Examples include the engineering design for projects like the Glen Arbor Watermain, RC Cotton Path, 11th Avenue, Lakeview Avenue. The GPS is also used regularly for asset management purposes, including sand volumes done multiple times per year.

The original GPS system was purchased in 2008 and has been in constant use since. The current system’s age is causing issues, such as the inability to connect to computers, lack of updates, and other glitches that arise as electronics and operating systems get old.

The newest Trimble GPS system marks a considerable improvement over the current outdated gear inaccuracy in tree cover and near buildings, ease of use, and lightweight. These benefits will equate to major time savings for staff since very often projects occur in the River Valley or other treed areas, or on city streets with buildings nearby. The modern operating system will save time and effort when transferring data from the equipment to the office.