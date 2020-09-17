A record number of new cases of COVID-19 was confirmed in B.C. today.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced 165 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one more death.

There are four new cases in both the Interior Health and Northern Health Regions.

There are now 26 active cases in the Interior Health Region and a total of 489 cases. Meanwhile, the Northern Health Region has 38 active cases, with a total of 241.

After today’s update, there are now 57 people in the hospital, including 22 in intensive care.

There are 1,705 active COVID-19 cases across the province, and 2,949 people are being monitored because of possible exposure to the virus.

To date, 7,663 people in B.C. have had confirmed infections, and 220 have died so far.

The last time B.C. broke its daily case record was on September 10, with 139 new cases.