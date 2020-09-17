(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

Northern Development has officially launched Trust 2020, introducing a new suite of Community Development programs alongside a new website and online application system.

For the past two years, Northern Development has been trying to modernize its approach to community development.

Last year, staff consulted with local governments, First Nations bands, not-for-profit groups and economic development organizations throughout the region to gather feedback on funding areas to meet the current and future needs of their communities.

The new programs:

These six new programs replace the Community Halls and Recreation Facilities and the Economic Diversification Infrastructure programs.

However, projects that were previously funded under those two programs will still be eligible under the new programs.

In addition, the Trust has expanded its eligibility criteria to include such projects as playgrounds, dog parks, libraries, public washrooms and main street beautification.