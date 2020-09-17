100 Mile House RCMP asking for public help in finding wanted man
Adam Ross Kilpatrick (supplied by RCMP)
Wanted – Adam Ross Kilpatrick
Hundred Mile House
2020-09-17 07:48 PDT
The 100 Mile House RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for breach of recognizance, obstruct a peace officer, identity fraud, possess identity document and drive while prohibited.
Adam Ross Kilpatrick, 39 years old, is described as:
- Caucasian male
- 183 cm (6’)
- 84 kg (186 lbs)
- Brown hair
- Brown eyes
- He has tattoos on his Right little finger, Left forearm
If located, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area. Do not confront Adam Ross Kilpatrick.
If you have any information about Adam Ross Kilpatrick or where he might be, please contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.