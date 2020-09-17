Wanted – Adam Ross Kilpatrick

Hundred Mile House

2020-09-17 07:48 PDT

The 100 Mile House RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for breach of recognizance, obstruct a peace officer, identity fraud, possess identity document and drive while prohibited.

Adam Ross Kilpatrick, 39 years old, is described as:

Caucasian male

183 cm (6’)

84 kg (186 lbs)

Brown hair

Brown eyes

He has tattoos on his Right little finger, Left forearm

If located, contact the RCMP or the police of jurisdiction in your area. Do not confront Adam Ross Kilpatrick.

If you have any information about Adam Ross Kilpatrick or where he might be, please contact the 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.