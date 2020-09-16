Over 369,000 visits were paid either digitally or in-person to the Cariboo Regional District Libraries in 2019.

Libraries saw an increase of over 34,000 visits from 2018 and the increase comes after they saw a decrease of over 50,000 in 2017.

The number of visits is the most the library has seen since 2016, and also featured a significant increase of 62,000 visits digitally for the library, the most they have seen over the past five years

With the increase digitally, the number of in-person visits was the lowest it has been over the last five years with around 280,000 visiting libraries in the region.

Libraries in the district continued to increase total materials held, total items borrowed from other libraries increase for the fifth year in a row.

Wanda Davis, the Manager of Library Services, said that overall 2019 was a good year for libraries in the region.