The City of Williams Lake will wait to see if they want to replace the cow boss statue that once overlooked the Stampede Grounds.

In June, the carved statue was removed after 15-years as it had fallen over due to rotting this year.

In a report issued to the Council, the original carver Kevin Sheen said it would cost the City $14,500 for a simial replacement. This option includes a solid cedar similar replacement carving, with only highlights painted and three sealer coats.

After not passing the original motion to pre-approve the $14,5000 out of the 2021 budget, the Council voted in favour of deferring 2021 budget discussions.