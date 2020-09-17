45-year old Scott Bradley is facing one count each of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure and possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

Bradley is due back in Supreme Court in Williams Lake on the 28th of this month.

The charges are in connection with a call that 100 Mile House RCMP received back in May of last year.

Police say they discovered a male with a gunshot wound to his hip on a rural property in the Roe Lake area along Highway 24.

RCMP say he told them that he and a friend got into a heated argument after consuming alcohol which led to a shooting.

Police say their investigation took them to another rural property that same night, but a suspect was not located at that time.

They believed that they may have fled to the Lower Mainland.