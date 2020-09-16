(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

A doze new COVID-19 cases were announced today for Northern Health pushing the total up to 237 since the pandemic began.

Interior Health saw six new cases for a total now of 485.

That was part of 122 new cases province wide.

There are 1,614 active cases and 2,966 people who are under active public health monitoring.

“Beginning today, the BCCDC website will also link to regional health authorities’ school notification pages, providing the date and type of notification (outbreak, cluster or exposure) for impacted schools,” noted Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

With no new virus-related deaths, the death toll remains at 219 for the second consecutive day and the recovery rate stays at 75%.

60 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 of whom are in intensive care.

There are no new community or health care outbreaks, currently, 11 long-term or assisted-living facilities and three acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

Breakdown by Health Authority:

2,669 -(+52) Vancouver Coastal

3,835 (+51)- Fraser

485 – (+6)Interior

237 (+12) – Northern Health

194 (+1) – Island Health

85 (0) – Outside of Canada