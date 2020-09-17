Signs are pointing towards a provincial election in BC this fall despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NDP government has announced candidates in key ridings, as well as announcing key projects.

The BC Green Party have also elected their new leader, Sonia Furstenau.

Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett says in her opinion it’s not the right time for an election, because of the pandemic. Barnett says on top of the pandemic, the financial stress an election would cause would be harmful to British Columbians.

“If you go out and spend $100 on something you have to have a way to give that $100,” Barnett says, “The debt in this country is accelerating daily and not one government has shown a way to repay it other than through more taxes”.

Barnett says citizens and businesses are struggling right now, and an election will only add to those struggles.

Premier John Horgan is expected to call an election next week if he plans to do so.