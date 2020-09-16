RCMP are on the lookout after a vehicle theft occurred Tuesday afternoon in Williams Lake.

A red 2019 Dodge 1500 Truck was stolen from 122 Broadway Avenue North.

Surveillance shows two people being dropped off by a Black Dodge Journey (no plate visible), then proceeding to walk directly to the truck, install a plate, and then leave heading south on Highway 20.

Anyone with information or a possible tip is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP (1-250-392-6211) or Crime Stoppers (1-800-222-8477).