Williams Lake RCMP was called to a report of a crash yesterday (Tuesday) just before six.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said a Nissan Versa had collided with a CN Rail Train at a marked crossing.

The vehicle, that was southbound on the Soda Creek Town Site Road cross a stop sign-controlled rail crossing and collided with an eastbound train.

Saunderson said the collision caused the vehicle to roll and the driver was ejected.

Sadly, the driver, a Williams Lake resident did not survive.

Police said the train consisted of 29 rail cars including three engines and no derailment took place.

CN Police have been notified and are assisting with the investigation.

The Soda Creek Town Site Road and the CN Rail tracks were closed for almost four hours but has since been reopened to all traffic.

BC Coroners Service, who has conduct of the investigation are conducting a parallel investigation to determine the cause of death.

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service have no further information at this time.

Anyone with information about this asked to call Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.