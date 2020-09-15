(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

BC has reached 7,376 cases of COVID-19, after Health officials 97 new cases today.

Nine of those were in Northern Health and there six new cases in Interior Health.

Health Officials have extended the state of emergency in the province for another two weeks, the province has been under a state of emergency for nearly 7 months.

This is the first time BC has recorded back to back days of fewer than 100 cases since August 27th.

Northern Health has reached 225 cases, after experiencing its first virus-related fatality over the weekend.

Interior Health is now at 479 cases since the pandemic began.

There are 1,590 active cases in the province, 63 individuals are hospitalized, 20 of whom are in intensive care.

73 more active cases have been recorded since yesterday.

An additional 5 people have been hospitalized since yesterday and 4 more in intensive care.

With no new deaths, the death toll remains at 219, and the recovery rate is slightly boosted to around 75%.

There have been no new community outbreaks, but there has been one new health care facility outbreak in Vancouver Coastal Health.

“This is time to get ready for the fall and winter seasons, to set the routines that ensure we stick with six people and avoid activities that will put ourselves and those we care for at risk,” added Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Breakdown by Health Authority:

2,608 -(+51) Vancouver Coastal

3784 (+30)- Fraser

479 – (+6)Interior

225 (+9) – Northern Health

85 (+1) – Outside of Canada