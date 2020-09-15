A new community forest in the Big Lake area has the support of the Cariboo Regional District.

The district received a letter of support, which was approved by the Big Lake Community Association and the Likely/Xatsull Community Forest to apply for a new Community Forest.

In 2017, the Big Lake Community Association and the Likely/Xatsull Community Forest were offered the opportunity to apply for a new Community Forest.

The application requires to include Community Awareness, Support and Involvement. The submission must contain proof that there is a high level of community awareness of the application and strong support for the application from a broad crosssection of the community. The application asks for recognition of the application in an official community plan or endorsement by a city, regional district or band council.

The application now needs the support of the Ministry of Forests, Land, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, and the region’s District Manager with the Ministry.