Students are back in classes, and buses are back on the road. The 100 Mile House RCMP are reminding drivers to be safe around school zones and school buses.

Sargent Brad Mackinnon says since school started last week, the detachment is already receiving complaints of infractions around buses. “Kids are eager to be back in school, they’re excited to be back with their friends, they’re not paying attention”, Mackinnon explains.

Drivers are required to stop when they see red lights flashing on a school bus. Mackinnon emphasizes it’s the bus driver’s job to keep the children safe. “They have a lot of responsibility and they don’t take that lightly’, Mackinnon says, “They’re just trying to do their job, they’re not putting those lights on as an inconvenience, they’re doing to ensure the safety of the students entering and exiting the bus”.

Passing a bus while lights are flashing will result in a fine of $386, and three points on a license.