The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) Board has approved funding for a project that will identify cellular service gaps.

The Board approved the use of the Community Works Fund for a maximum of $80,000 for the development of the Regional Broadband Strategy for the Cariboo-Chilcotin region.

The CRD is attempting to solve connectivity issues within the Region with a stated goal of providing reliable internet service to all residents, EMS, the business community, health care providers and the agriculture community at minimum speeds of 50 megabits per second when downloading information and ten megabits per second when uploading information.

Staff will now prepare the necessary financial plan amendment reflecting this approval and bring it forward to the Board at a future meeting.