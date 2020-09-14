The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) is adding more low mobility wilderness trials for residents in the Cariboo-Chilcotin to enjoy.

Three more trials will be developed at Pioneer Park on Dragon Lake, the Esler Sports Complex, and 108 Mile Lake.

The combined projects will provide about 8 km of trail works and improvements for parking, signage, toilets and potentially wheelchair friendly fishing platforms.

The proposed project has a total value of $458,200. The Community, Culture and Recreation Program grant application will be 73.33 percent of the cost and will amount to $336,000 with a remaining matching requirement of $122,200.

The newly announced trials join three trials that were opened up this month as part of the Low Mobility Wilderness Trails Network Expansion Project.

The three trails are part of a network of accessible trails across the region, designed to facilitate physical activity and outdoor recreation regardless of mobility level. The hard-packed trails are suitable for mobility aids such as wheelchairs, mobility scooters, and walkers. They can also accommodate walkers with mobility issues, child strollers, and non-disabled users such as hikers and runners.

25 wheelchair accessible of these trails has been completed since 2008.