(Files by Dione Wearmouth-MyPGNow)

It’s not quite the record number of COVID-19 cases that we were told about on Thursday, but it was close.

Provincial Health officials reported 132 new cases on Friday, down slightly from 139 the previous day.

That brings the provincial total up to 6,963 since the pandemic began.

Three more people tested positive today in Interior Health for a total of 465.

One more person has tested positive in Northern Health, raising the region’s total to 204.

The North has seen 30 cases in the last week.

There are a record 1,461 active cases in the province with 3,198 people who are under active public health monitoring.

There have been no new community outbreaks, however, there were cases identified earlier this week in Fort St. James.

49 people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care.

5,273 people who tested positive have recovered, keeping the recovery rate at 76%.

There are no new deaths keeping the provincial death toll at 213.

One new health-care facility outbreak has been identified.

REGION BREAKDOWN:

North – 204 (+1)

Island – 190 (+3)

Fraser – 3600 (+49)

Vancouver Coastal – 2419 (+76)

Interior – 465 (+3)