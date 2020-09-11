Four people were arrested following a couple of drug busts in Quesnel on Thursday morning.

RCMP executed search warrants at two residences on West Fraser Road at around 10 o’clock.

Sargeant Richard Weseen says large quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine were seized, along with several weapons…

” A search of both residences resulted in the seizure of fourteen firearms that included five assault rifles, two rifles, four handguns, two shotguns, and an UZI submachine gun, as well as prohibited weapons and devices such as two silencers and large capacity firearm magazines.”

Weseen says more than 45 thousand dollars in Canadian currency was also seized.

He says this is the second major bust in just the past six weeks…

“On August 2nd, 2020 the Quesnel RCMP seized over 500 grams of methamphetamine, $35,000 in cash, and a firearm. Now six weeks later we’ve seized another 45 thousand cash, several firearms and another large quantity of controlled substances.”

Weseen says both of these events are going to have a significant impact on the drug trade in Quesnel…

“D rug traffickers frequently carry weapons and use intimidation and violence to not only protect their stash of drugs, but for debt collection, said Sgt. Richard Weseen, of the Quesnel Detachment. People associated to this group were known to use violence and the arsenal of firearms they were collecting is quite disturbing. –

31-year old Eric Joseph Heidemann , 30-year old Steven Michael Lindstrom, and 36-year old Katherine Danielle Barschel have been charged with a number of firearm related charges.

Weseen says drug trafficking related charges are pending as the investigation continues.

A fourth person was released without charges.