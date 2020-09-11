Twenty-four cities in BC set temperature records yesterday.

Carmen Hartt, Meteorologist with Environment Canada said yesterday was the hottest September 10th but not record-setting in the Cariboo

“We did come close, for example in Williams Lake they had the third-highest September 10th on record where it reached 26 point four, the record is 27 point 8. In Quesnel it reached 27 and the record is 29 and in 100 Mile House they got up to 27.4 and the record is 29 that was set back in 2011”.

Hartt added it’s been a usually warm start to the month that should continue.

“It’s been a few degrees above normal for all of September so far and we are actually expecting that to continue for probably about a week or maybe even a few weeks”.

Hartt also mentioned with all the wildfires burning in California and in Washington they are expecting smoke to head northward and maybe into the Southern part of the Cariboo on Sunday or Monday.