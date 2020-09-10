The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) is asking for the public’s input on a proposal to borrow money for a new firetruck in the Wildwood Fire Protection District area.

The Regional District is proposing to borrow $500,000 over a 10-year-period for a new fire engine for the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department.

Those in the area which includes (Wildwood/backside of Fox Mountain, Enns Road north back towards to the Williams Lake Regional Airport and onwards towards the community of Wildwood) would see a tax increase of 3.25 percent over five years (2021-2025)

Chris Keam, the manager of communications with the CRD, said that they are due to replace fire trucks in several fire halls across the region.

‘These are big-ticket items,” he stated. “We are looking for the community to give us some feedback on what’s called an Alternative Approval Process. People read the information, and if they are opposed, then we ask them to fill out a form and send it in.”

Keam said that they are pretty confident they will be going ahead with the proposal.

“These are good initiatives that need to be done,” he said. “One reason why these need to be done is so that we can maintain our Canadian Certificate requirements, and that helps keep people’s fire insurance down.”

A total of 81 people needs to be against the CRD, borrowing the proposal’s money to not go through.

“There is what’s called an elector response form, and it’s available online,” Keam explained. “They can fax it back to us, mail it back to us, or even email it back.”

The deadline for the application to be filled out is October 14. The elector response form can be found by clicking here.