A date for sentencing has been set for a South Cariboo man who pled guilty to several charges, including kidnapping and uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

44-year old Shawn Taylor is due back in court in Williams Lake on September 28th.

He pleaded guilty to four of eight charges against him back in February.

Taylor was taken into custody at a residence in the 103 Mile area in May of 2019 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

RCMP said at the time that firearms and some ammunition were located along the top of a ridge nearby.