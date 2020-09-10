The 100 Mile House Wranglers will not be playing the upcoming KIJHL season, but they have already begun to prepare for the next year they’ll play.

Playing a season of hockey is expensive, Volunteer Bruce Madu says the team’s budget for a season is $300,000, and most of the team’s revenue comes from sponsors, and having fans in the stands.

Without fans for this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the team has had to explore other options to raise money.

The team held a drive-thru BBQ fundraiser for the 2021-22 season, raising $2375.

The Wranglers will not be playing in 100 Mile House this year as many Wranglers players were selected in the KIJHL dispersal draft, sending them to teams that have decided to play the upcoming season.

The team will continue to be active in the community in hopes of raising funds for the 2021-2022 season.