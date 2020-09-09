(Files by Catherine Garrett-MyPGNow)

Seven of BC’s 100 new test positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Northern Health.

This marks 193 in the region, including 19 in the last five days.

There were also two new cases in Interior Health for a total of 462 since the pandemic began.

British Columbia sits at 6,691, while the active case count is 1,378.

Of the active cases, 37 people are in hospital with 15 people in intensive care.

3,101 people across all health authorities are now in isolation, after being exposed to a known case of the virus.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate continues to stay at 76 per cent.

There have been no new deaths in relation to Covid-19, the death toll remains at 213.

Provincial Health Officials have also identified two additional health care outbreaks, one at Royal Arch Masonic Home long-term care facility in the Vancouver Coastal Health region and one at the Milieu Children and Family Services Society community living facility in the Fraser Health region.

In total, officials are currently responding to 15 outbreaks in the healthcare system.

“This fall and winter, we will be facing two health challenges – the usual respiratory season as well as COVID-19. What this means is that we have to put measures in place now to ensure our health-care centres, communities and all of us are ready for what may be ahead,” said Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“Today, Premier John Horgan announced B.C.’s fall pandemic plan. The plan is focusing on protecting our most vulnerable citizens and ensuring our health-care system has the necessary resources in place,” she added.

Breakdown:

2,285 -Vancouver Coastal (+36)

3,482 – Fraser (+54)

185 – Island (+1)

462 – Interior (+2)

193 – Northern (+7)

84 – outside of Canada (=)