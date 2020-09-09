The City of Williams Lake has hired a new Chief Administrative Officer.

Gary Muraca, who has been the City’s Director of Municipal Services for the past six years, will take over the position of CAO effective immediately.

“I am excited and truly grateful for this opportunity,” Muraca stated in a media release. “I look forward to the challenges and rewards my new position will provide, as well as working with our team and Council to continue to move our community forward.”

Mayor Walt Cobb said, “We are extremely pleased that the City’s succession plan has resulted in Gary’s promotion”. “We are looking forward to building on the successes and momentum of the previous years, and are confident that Gary’s enthusiasm, professionalism, and knowledge of City operations will guide us in the future”.

Muraca will be taking over from Milo MacDonald who held the Chief Administrative Officer position for nearly four years.