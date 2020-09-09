Two weeks ago, ICBC reopened new bookings for road tests.

So far, close to 50,000 new road test appointments have been booked online or by phone, adding to the already 50,000 backlog appointments ICBC was dealing with.

Joanna Linsangan, a spokesperson for ICBC, said that they are doing everything they can to deal with the increase in appointments over the past couple of months.

“We are ramping our resources, opening up facilities, and increasing our driver examiners,” she said. “At the same time, we are also heading out of the season where it’s normally busier. Our ability to increase our resources and also the demand going down, we’ll be at a place over the next few months where we could be hopefully back at pre-COVID levels.”

As part of those increased resources, ICBC has hired up t0 100 temporary drive examiners and is looking to ramp up capacity in the Cariboo region.

“In terms of Williams Lake and the surrounding area, we do have an opening in terms of a driving examiner,” Linsangan said. “We are currently in the recruitment process, once that individual has been hired, we will be able to increase our capacity and open up more road tests for the area.”

Linsangan added that for anybody experiencing any challenges or seeing a weight time when it comes to booking their appointments, she notes that people should check back daily as they continue to increase the number of available appointments.