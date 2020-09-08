There have been a total of 429 new test-positive cases of Covid-19, including 12 epi-linked cases, in BC since Friday’s update, as the total case count in the province has now climbed to 6591.

In Northern Health the region has seen another 12 infections, marking a new total of 186.

Across the province, 1386 cases are considered active, and over three thousand people are under active health monitoring due to exposure to a known case.

32 people are in hospital and 12 are in intensive care.

Meanwhile, Covid-19 continues to take a large toll on British Columbia long term care homes, as two more residents in the lower mainland have died from the virus.

213 people have died from Covid-19 in BC since the onset of the pandemic.

There have been three new healthcare outbreaks in the lower mainland, including a second one at the Holy Family Hospital after the original outbreak was declared over several weeks ago.

Health officials continue to respond to 14 ongoing outbreaks in the healthcare system, including 10 in long term care and four in acute care.

As a result of the uptick in cases, Dr. Bonnie Henry has closed all night clubs and banquet halls until further notice, effective immediately.

Alcohol must also not be served after 10 pm in bars, pubs, or restaurants, which must close at 11.

The recovery rate is now at 75.5 percent.

Breakdown by health authority:

Vancouver Coastal 2249 (+172)

Fraser Health 3428 (+227)

Island Health 184 (+4)

Interior Health 460 (+9)

Northern Health 186 (+12)

84 cases outside of Canada (+5)