(From the files of Brendan Pawliw MyPGNow.com)

As post-secondary students hit the books this fall, the BC Government is introducing a new service to better look after their mental health.

The Here2Talk mental-health counseling and referral program will provide 24/7 service to students who need it.

“We know that students beginning or returning to their post-secondary studies this fall may be feeling apprehensive about many things – including all the normal concerns like course work, relationships, employment on top of navigating the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Advanced Education, Skills and Training.

“I want anyone who feels alone or isolated or overwhelmed to know that it is OK to not be OK and that there is help for you when you need it, 24/7.”

The free mental-health counseling program was launched in April and can be accessed regardless of where people are studying, whether it’s from their homes or face to face in classrooms.

Students can access chat sessions with a trained counselor at here2talk.ca or by downloading the Here2Talk app.

In addition, a counselor is accessible by phone (toll-free 1 877 857-3397 or direct 604 642-5212).