The Cariboo region saw an increase in jobs last month, according to Statistics Canada.

In August, the region saw 76,600 people working last month, a rise from the under 75,000 working in July.

Despite the increase, the unemployment rate remained at 10.4 per cent in the region. The region’s unemployment rate sits under the B.C.’s unemployment rate of 10.7 per cent.

Compared to 2019, the region lost over 6,000 jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and saw it’s unemployment rate jump from 6.2 to over ten.

Though the region has lost jobs compared to last year, part-time employment numbers saw an uptick. 16,400 people were working part-time last month, compared to 14,300 last year.

Full-time employment jobs saw a significant drop in the region with just over 60,000 working, a decrease of 8,000 compared to August of last year.