Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty has been named to the Conservative Shadow Cabinet by party leader Erin O’Toole.

Doherty will be the Special Advisor to the Leader on Mental Health and Wellness.

“People now that I am a tireless advocate of mental health awareness and doing everything I can in terms of trying to break the stigma that comes with mental health and mental injury as well.”

“It’s exciting that the leader has put a focus on this as we are right in the middle of a global pandemic and a crisis where I think not only are Canadians facing the impact of the health and financial crisis but it’s also impacting their mental well being.”

Doherty also mentioned that O’Toole is placing a high importance on helping our military members who protect our freedom on a daily basis.

“Our leader is also a tireless champion with this, he founded the True Patriot Love Foundation as the former Veterans Affairs Minister and as a former veteran himself, he knows its critically important to ensure we are giving our frontline heroes, the ones who serve our country, the tools to complete their mission.”

“The fact that he has made this position a priority, tells me that we are focusing in on some areas that weren’t previously.”

In 2018, Bill C-211, calling on a National Framework for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and other mental health disorders for first responders was passed in the Senate and became law.

In addition, Doherty also tabled another bill in February making violence against health care workers and first responders an aggravating factor when it comes to sentencing, that is expected to come back when Parliament returns this month.