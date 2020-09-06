UPDATED as of 3:00 p.m.

A collision between a large crane truck and a semi-truck has delayed traffic on Highway 97, near Hush Lake.

RCMP have confirmed that the two drivers from the collision have been sent to the hospital, and will provide updates if the injuries turn out to be life-threatening.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation at this time.

Drive BC reports that Highway 97 near the Hush Lake area is now open but reduced to single-lane alternating traffic.

Check MyCaribooNow.com for more information and check Drive B.C. for updates on traffic conditions.