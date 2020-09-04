The two health regions that cover the Cariboo have seen a combined eight new cases of COVID-19.

According to the most recent report from BC Health Officials, the Interior Health Region saw one new case, with the Northern Health Region seeing seven new cases.

According to the most recent BC Health Officials report, the Interior Health Region saw one new case, with the Northern Health Region seeing seven new cases.

The close to ten cases happened when 121 new cases were announced province-wide, the second-highest one day total since the pandemic began.

This brings the BC total to 6,162, with one new death being reported on the last day, bringing the death toll to 211.

There are 1,233 active cases of the virus, while nearly 28-hundred people are under active public health monitoring.

Four thousand seven hundred six people who tested positive have recovered, keeping the recovery rate at 76.3%.

Thirty-one individuals are hospitalized, 12 of whom are in intensive care.

There has been one new assisted-living facility outbreak at KinVillage in the Fraser Health region.

In total, ten long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

Regional Breakdown: