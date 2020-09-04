The City of Williams Lake said a recent positive COVID-19 test from one of its employees at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex proves the importance of heightened safety protocols and procedures.

Director of Community Services, Ian James said the COVID-19 association wasn’t at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex and didn’t originate within the City of Williams Lake.

In a media release, James said the employer and employee took immediate action as soon as the employee discovered that they had been in close contact with someone that had symptoms and had tested positive for COVID-19. Although no symptoms were present, the employee was immediately quarantined on August 20th and will not return to work without a negative COVID-19 test.

Through effective tracing methods and timelines, Interior Health and the City were able to confirm that it had not spread to other staff members and there were no other contacts that would need to be notified from the public.

“This is a clear example of why safety measures are so important during this trying and unprecedented time”, James said, “We ask that the public continues to follow the City’s safety protocols when visiting our facilities to limit the risk of transmission. Please continue to practice physical distancing, cleaning, and handwashing and stay home when ill”.