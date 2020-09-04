British Columbians are slowly returning back to work as the province and the country recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Statistics Canada, B.C. added 15,300 jobs in August, with 87 percent of those being full-time.

The new jobs bring the province’s job total just over 94 per cent of the pre-pandemic numbers in February.

The unemployment rate dropped for the third month in a row down to 10.7 per cent, down from 11.1 per cent in July.

Canada wide, 246,000 jobs were added bringing the unemployment rate to 10.2 per cent.

Despite the increase, Canada sits 1.1 million jobs below the pre-pandemic total.