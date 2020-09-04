With another school year just around the corner, School District 27 and Interior Health will be holding a virtual Town Hall meeting this coming Wednesday.

Superintendent of Schools SD27 Cariboo-Chilcotin, Chris Van Der Mark explained the reason for it.

“We have sent a lot of information out throughout the summer, a lot of updates, and we thought it would be a good opportunity just for any additional things that people still had questions about. We thought it would be a really good opportunity to hear from the Health experts themselves”.

Van Der Mark said there is a lot of information out there especially on social media and other places and it’s not always helpful or accurate so the School District really wanted to make sure that people had the very best information.

The idea for the virtual town hall meeting with Interior Health came from the School District 27 Trustees in terms of what other things could they do to keep parents well informed.

More information on this Wednesday night’s virtual town hall meeting with Interior Health can be found on the School District 27 website.

A link to the meeting will be posted to the District website that day, Wednesday, September 9th.