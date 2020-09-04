As the Labour Day long weekend approaches, ICBC is reminding drivers to be safe while travelling.

On average, ICBC sees about 320 crashes and 70 injuries every year during the Labour Day long weekend in the South Interior Region.

Joanna Linsangen, a spokesperson for ICBC, said that they want drivers to be safe.

“We are heading into the end of the summer season, and this presents an opportunity for many British Columbians to travel around the province and get one last vacation in,” she said. “We are encouraging our customers and drivers out there to make sure they plan ahead, know where they are going, take precautionary measures in terms of making sure that your vehicle is ready, but also being mindful of COVID-19 procedures.”

Though people are eager to go out and enjoy the weekend, Linsangen added that drivers should be safe, slow down, and be mindful of others on the road to enjoy the last few days of the summer.