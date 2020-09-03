A partnership between the Forest Enhancement Society of BC and the 100 Mile House Development Corporation is reducing the risk of wildfires in residential and recreational areas in 100 Mile House.

The Forest Enhancement Society will help fund projects in the area to clear select forest areas to create fuel breaks. The projects will consist of hand and machine cleaning, as well as prescribed burnings. An estimated 10 full-time jobs will be created by the projects and local contractors will have opportunities to contribute as well.

The project is expected to continue through March 2022.