Another construction project is slated to take place at G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital in Quesnel.

Earlier today (Thursday) Northern Health announced that construction of a new kitchen at the hospital will begin this fall.

Mike Hoefer, Regional Director Capital Planning and Support Services for Northern Health said this is really exciting news and explains what True Construction will be doing.

“We’re renovating an empty space in the hospital so we’re going to be totally building up a brand new food production kitchen in a new space while we’re still operating the existing kitchen to feed patients”.

The newly replaced, approximately 277 meters squared kitchen will provide better space and flow for the work of preparing and providing meal services to patients at G.R. Baker Hospital.

In a media release, Bob Simpson, Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District Chair, said. “The construction of the new kitchen at G.R. Baker Hospital, along with the recently announced hospital expansion project represents another great partnership between the Province, Northern Health and local taxpayers”.

Construction is expected to begin as early as next week and to be completed in April 2021.

The project value is five million dollars and is being cost-shared between the provincial government ($2.36 million), the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District ($2 million) and Northern Health Authority’s own funds ($0.64 million)