The City of Quesnel has applied for a grant to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

If successful, the City would pay for at least 50 percent of the zero-emission vehicle that would be used to replace one of the SUVs used by the City’s bylaw officers.

Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson said that City was already looking to replace one of those SUVs.

“Hyundai produces currently the only SUV that available as a zero-emissions vehicle so if we are successful in the grant then that’s what we will be getting,” he said. “Having that kind of vehicle around our community to show people that you can have the kind of vehicle you need for the north and it can be zero emissions.”

Simpson added that if successful in the grant, the City would pay at least $27,000 for the vehicle.