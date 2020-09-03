Cariboo residents can now view online the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure’s selected option to rebuild and realign West Fraser Road south of Quesnel.

In April of 2018 high water levels from the spring freshet caused Narcosli Creek to erode five sections of West Fraser Road on the west side of the Fraser River, approximately 17 kilometers south of Quesnel.

The Ministry says they’ve finalized the detailed design for the new road which will bypass the active slide areas along the section washed out in 2018.

The damage was severe resulting in the road being closed over a 3-kilometer section.

A detour route has been in place via Garner and Webster Lake Roads

The work will include the construction of five-point six kilometers of two-lane road on a new alignment on the east side of Narcosli Creek, including a new bridge crossing the creek.

The Ministry says the project is anticipated to be tendered this fall with construction beginning in spring 2021.

You can view the latest information on the West Fraser Road flood recovery project by visiting