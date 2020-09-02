Tourism takes a drop in the South Cariboo
South Cariboo Visitor Centre (Darin Bain, MyCaribooNow.com staff)
The number of tourists in the South Cariboo has dropped significantly since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the summer months in 2019, over 34 thousand tourists came to the South Cariboo, only 9 thousand made the trip during the summer of 2020.
South Cariboo Visitor Centre Manager Julie Gilmore says 9 thousand is still a good number considering the pandemic.
A large portion of tourists in the area come from abroad.
“Travel agencies in Europe are good at promoting our area,” Gilmore says. Once international borders re-open, tourists are expected to make their way back to the Cariboo. “It’s just a matter of making sure people feel safe and getting that message out that we’re open for business”, Gilmore explains.