The number of tourists in the South Cariboo has dropped significantly since last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the summer months in 2019, over 34 thousand tourists came to the South Cariboo, only 9 thousand made the trip during the summer of 2020.

South Cariboo Visitor Centre Manager Julie Gilmore says 9 thousand is still a good number considering the pandemic.

A large portion of tourists in the area come from abroad.

“Travel agencies in Europe are good at promoting our area,” Gilmore says. Once international borders re-open, tourists are expected to make their way back to the Cariboo. “It’s just a matter of making sure people feel safe and getting that message out that we’re open for business”, Gilmore explains.