The 100 Mile House Wranglers will not play in 2020-2021.

The team released the following statement today:

It is with sadness that we announce that the 100 Mile House Wranglers Junior B Hockey Club will not participate in the upcoming 2020-2021 season, in the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL).

Given current state of the COVID pandemic, we cannot justify to our fans, sponsors, community, volunteers, billet families, players, and coaching staff that we can reasonably put together a safe and enjoyable product on the ice. Our organization relies on fans being at our games.

In the meantime, the Wranglers will continue to be part of the community and we will be hosting fundraiser events throughout the year, to ensure that we have a viable organization when hockey can resume in a safe environment for everyone.

If there are any questions regarding this decision please send us an email at office@100milewranglers.com

Thank you and stay safe

Greg Aiken – President 100 Mile House Wranglers.