August in the Cariboo was cooler and drier than normal.

That According to Bobby Sekhon Meteorologist for Environment Canada.

“Comes to precipitation Quesnel received about 79 percent of the average monthly precipitation and Williams Lake only received about 12 percent of the monthly precipitation in August. When it comes to the temperature trend, it was a bit cooler in Quesnel, about one point three degrees below the normal mean temperature, and Williams Lake was closer to normal only point 3 degrees below normal”.

Looking at the Summer stats for June through August, Sekhon said the Cariboo received 200 millimeters of precipitation and temperatures were one degree below the normal average.

For the upcoming Labour Day Long Weekend Sekhon said the Cariboo will see temperatures in the low to mid 20’s today and right through into early next week and overnight lows will be in the single digits.