The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) has approved a request from the Bouchie Lake Recreation Commission for $20,300.

The money will be to perform a lighting upgrade at the Bouchie Lake Community Hall and grounds. The lighting upgrade will involve replacing all exterior lighting on the hall property, and all interior hall lighting with energy-efficient LED lights.

The upgrade will result in energy savings of approximately 11,300 kWh/year.

The money will be taken from the CRD’s community works fund and will leave a balance of $79,270 for community projects for 2020.