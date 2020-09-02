A two-vehicle collision Sunday night at the intersection of highway 20 and Redstone Reserve Road has claimed a life.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said Alexis Creek RCMP responded to the incident at 10:07 pm.

“One vehicle crossed over the Highway and was struck by an eastbound vehicle traveling on Highway 20. The vehicle that crossed the Highway had four occupants in it and sadly one of those individuals was pronounced dead at the scene. The others were taken to hospital with varying degrees of injuries.”

Saunderson said the occupants and driver of the other vehicle appear to have suffered minor injuries and were medically treated at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and Saunderson said Police have not ruled out alcohol as a contributing factor in this crash

The Highway was closed for several hours and re-opened Monday afternoon.