BC Health Officials announced 58 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 5,848 cases today (Tuesday), 8 of which are in Northern Health, raising the region’s total to 160.

There is a record 1,124 active cases in the province, 31 are hospitalized, 10 of whom are in intensive care.

BC has seen a notable incline in hospitalizations, with 9 new hospitalizations since last week.

4,505 people that tested positive have recovered, raising the recovery rate slightly to 77%.

1 new death has been recorded, raising the death toll to 209.

The Northern Health region, the First Nations Health Authority and the Nisga’a Valley Health Authority (NVHA) have issued a joint alert for anyone in the Nass Valley who may have attended recent gatherings between Aug. 21 and 25.

Any gathering attendees are asked to contact the NVHA clinic and if symptoms develop, to immediately self-isolate.

2,761 people are under active public health monitoring

There are no new Health care Facilities or community outbreaks after 1 new health care facility outbreak was reported yesterday (Monday).

“The BC COVID-19 Research and Collaboration Symposium, a virtual collaboration of B.C.’s academic health sciences network, involving public health, epidemiology, social science and education researchers from all around B.C., began today,” adds Health Officials, “the symposium is focused on furthering our understanding of the impacts of COVID-19 and the related public health measures.”

Breakdown:

Vancouver Coastal – 1922 (+22)

Fraser – 3072 (+30)

Island – 175 (=)

Interior – 440 (=)

North – 160 (+6)

Outside of Canada 79 (=)