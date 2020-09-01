The Phase two construction contract for GR Baker Hospital’s new Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit in Quesnel was awarded today.

True Construction will begin work on the redevelopment project this month with expected occupancy in Spring 2022.

The newly-redeveloped, approximately 16,684 square-foot Emergency Department and Intensive Care Unit space at G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital will co-locate the departments.

In a news release, Northern Health said this will improve patient flow, access to imaging labs, security, privacy and confidentiality, and the alignment of critical care services and staff between two areas of care.

Minister of Health, Adrian Dix said “Our Government is taking another step forward to deliver a new state-of-the-art facility at G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital. This project, with the addition of the Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Quesnel, demonstrates our commitment to improvements in the delivery of services to the families in this region and Northern BC so that they can have better access to the quality health care they need when they need it”.

The project value is $27 million and being cost-shared between the provincial government through Northern Health, and Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District, which is providing 40 percent of the funding.